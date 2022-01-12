Auriemma a D’Amico: “In questi giorni ha raccontato un sacco di balle su Insigne”

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Andrea D’Amico, procuratore ed intermediario della trattativa Insigne-Toronto, è stato ospite a Tiki Taka. Ne sono arrivate di critiche, dopo l’addio del capitano del Napoli, e in particolar modo da Raffaele Auriemma. Di seguito il video:

Articolo precedenteMilan-Borussia Dortmund: la partita per un difensore
Articolo successivoUFFICIALE – Sergio Oliveira è un nuovo calciatore della Roma

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE