Facchinetti: “Assurdo il tweet di Lapo Elkann contro il Toro”

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Durante Tiki Taka Francesco Facchinetti ha parlato del tweet emesso da Lapo Elkann contro il Torino. Pronta è arrivata la replica dell’ex calciatore granata e campione del mondo 1982 Ciccio Graziani. Ecco il video completo:

