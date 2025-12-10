LIVE – Benfica-Napoli: primo possesso per gli azzurri

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

L’arbitro fischia l’inizio del match di Champions League Benfica-Napoli, dove il primo tocco di palla è per la squadra di Antonio Conte.

