LIVE – Benfica-Napoli: inizia il secondo tempo del match

Paolo Graus
Inizia il secondo tempo del match Benfica-Napoli di Champions League con i padroni di casa in vantaggio per 1-0. A loro il primo possesso della ripresa. Spinazzola e Politano subentrano al posto di Olivera e Beukema.

