LIVE – Benfica-Napoli 2-0: gol di Barreiro al 49esimo

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Raddoppia il Benfica all’inizio del secondo tempo con un contropiede che spezza la difesa azzurra e Barreiro di tacco sotto porta insacca in rete. Ammonito Lang al minuto 52.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Benfica-Napoli: inizia il secondo tempo del match
Articolo successivoLIVE – Benfica-Napoli: Juan Jesus entra al posto di Buongiorno

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE