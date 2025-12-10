LIVE – Benfica-Napoli 1-0: gol di Rios al 20esimo

Il Benfica passa meritatamente in vantaggio al minuto 20 col gol di Rios dopo una dormita difensiva del Napoli che perde l’uomo e a tu per tu contro Milinkovic-Savic non sbaglia.

