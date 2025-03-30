LIVE Napoli-Milan: si parte al Maradona

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Milan 1-0: Politano la sblocca subito!

Napoli-Milan, si parte al Maradona! Azzurri da sinistra a destra, rossoneri da destra a sinistra.

Articolo precedenteInter-Udinese 2-1: nerazzurri momentaneamente a +6 dal Napoli
Articolo successivoLIVE Napoli-Milan 1-0: Politano la sblocca subito!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE