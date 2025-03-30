LIVE Napoli-Milan 2-1: la riapre Gimenez

Matteo Iannone
Al minuto 83‘ arriva la rete del Milan, azione che si sviluppa sulla sinistra tra Leao e Theo Hernandez, con il francese che mette in mezzo e Gimenez anticipa Buongiorno e Juan Jesus e riapre la partita.

