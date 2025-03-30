LIVE Napoli-Milan 2-1: full time al Maradona!

LIVE Napoli-Milan 2-1: ultimi cambi per gli azzurri

Full time al Maradona! Il Napoli batte il Milan 2-1 e torna a -3 dall’Inter prima in classifica. Decidono le reti di Matteo Politano e Romelu Lukaku.

