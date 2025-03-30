LIVE Napoli-Milan 2-0: primo cambio per gli azzurri, entra Billing

Matteo Iannone
LIVE Napoli-Milan 2-1: ultimi cambi per gli azzurri

Primo cambio per il Napoli al minuto 64‘, fuori Frank Anguissa e dentro Philip Billing.

