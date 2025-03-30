LIVE Napoli-Milan 2-0: Meret ipnotizza Gimenez su rigore!

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Milan 2-1: ultimi cambi per gli azzurri

Al minuto 70′ viene fischiato un calcio di rigore a favore del Milan per un fallo di Billing su Theo Hernandez. Sul dischetto si presenta Santiago Gimenez, che si lascia ipnotizzare da Alex Meret! Si resta sul 2-0 al Maradona.

