LIVE Napoli-Milan 1-0: Politano la sblocca subito!

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Milan 1-0: Politano la sblocca subito!

Il Napoli la sblocca subito al Maradona! Lancio di Di Lorenzo centralmente, trova Politano che di sinistro batte Maignan. 1-0 per la squadra di Conte al minuto 2′.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Napoli-Milan: si parte al Maradona

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE