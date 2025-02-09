LIVE Napoli-Udinese 1-1: esordio per Okafor

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Udinese 1-1: finisce in parità al Maradona

Al minuto 87‘ arriva l’esordio in maglia azzurra per Noah Okafor, l’ex Milan entra al posto di David Neres.

