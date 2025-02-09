LIVE Napoli-Udinese 1-0: McTominay la sblocca di testa!

LIVE Napoli-Udinese 1-1: arriva il pareggio immediato deli ospiti

Al minuto 35′ Scott McTominay porta avanti il Napoli! Calcio d’angolo battuto da Politano e di testa lo scozzese batte Sava, è 1-0 al Maradona.

