LIVE Napoli-Udinese 0-0: prima opportunità per gli ospiti

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Udinese 0-0: ancora pericolosi gli ospiti

Al 2′ minuto prima opportunità per l’Udinese, calcio d’angolo battuto corto con Thauvin, che rientra a limite dell’area e calcia di sinistro. Tiro potente che Meret riesce a mandare in angolo, gran parata del portiere azzurro.

Articolo precedenteNeres: “Contento di dare il mio contributo alla squadra. Conte? Do sempre il massimo quando ha bisogno”
Articolo successivoLIVE Napoli-Udinese 0-0: gran tiro di Politano

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE