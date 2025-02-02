LIVE Roma-Napoli: si parte all’Olimpico

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
LIVE Roma-Napoli 1-1: Angelino riprende il Napoli al 93', finisce in pareggio all'Olimpico

E’ iniziata ora Roma-Napoli, da sinistra a destra i padroni di casa, il primo possesso è giallorosso. Azzurri da destra a sinistra.

