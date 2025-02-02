LIVE Roma-Napoli 0-1: primo cambio per gli azzurri, entra Mazzocchi

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Roma-Napoli 1-1: Angelino riprende il Napoli al 93', finisce in pareggio all'Olimpico

Al minuto 76‘ primo cambio per il Napoli, fuori Neres dentro Mazzocchi.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Roma-Napoli 0-1: palo di Paredes su punizione
Articolo successivoLIVE Roma-Napoli 0-1: cambi da entrambe le parti

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE