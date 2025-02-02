LIVE Roma-Napoli 0-1: paratona di Meret su Ndicka

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Roma-Napoli 1-1: Angelino riprende il Napoli al 93', finisce in pareggio all'Olimpico

Al minuto 44′ punizione a favore della Roma, colpisce Ndicka di testa e Meret risponde alla grande con i guantoni, sulla stessa azione El Shaarawy la rimette in mezzo e McTominay anticipa tutti e salva il Napoli.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Roma-Napoli 0-1: Spinazzola sblocca il match!
Articolo successivoLIVE Roma-Napoli 0-1: termina il primo tempo

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE