LIVE Roma-Napoli 0-1: palo di Paredes su punizione

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Roma-Napoli 1-1: Angelino riprende il Napoli al 93', finisce in pareggio all'Olimpico

Calcio di punizione per la Roma al minuto 74‘, calcia Paredes e colpisce il palo con un Meret un po’ sorpreso.

