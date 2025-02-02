LIVE Roma-Napoli 0-1: occasione per Lukaku in fuorigioco

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Roma-Napoli 1-1: Angelino riprende il Napoli al 93', finisce in pareggio all'Olimpico

Buona occasione al minuto 72′ il Napoli e per Romelu Lukaku su calcio di punizione battuto da Politano, il belga calcia con il destro con Rensch che salva quasi sulla linea. L’arbitro però ferma tutto per fuorigioco.

