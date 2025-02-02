LIVE Roma-Napoli 0-1: gran occasione per McTominay

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Roma-Napoli 1-1: Angelino riprende il Napoli al 93', finisce in pareggio all'Olimpico

Gran occasione per McTominay al minuto 50′. Filtrante di Lobotka, velo di Lukaku e tacco di Anguissa verso lo scozzese che con il destro calcia alto. Buona azione del Napoli sviluppata dalla sinistra.

