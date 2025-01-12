LIVE Napoli-Verona 2-0: triplice fischio al Maradona

Matteo Iannone
Finisce qui! Dopo tre minuti di recupero arriva il triplice fischio al Maradona, il Napoli batte il Verona 2-0 grazie alle rete di Di Lorenzo con deviazione di Montipo e il gran gol di Frank Anguissa.

