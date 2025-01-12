LIVE Napoli-Verona 2-0: primi cambi per il Verona

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Verona 2-0: triplice fischio al Maradona

Al minuto 68′ arrivano i primi cambi per il Verona, dentro Bradaric e Livramento al posto di Sarr e Lazovic.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Napoli-Verona 2-0: Anguissa raddoppia con un bolide da fuori
Articolo successivoLIVE Napoli-Verona 2-0: primi cambi per gli azzurri, cambia anche Zanetti

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE