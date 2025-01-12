LIVE Napoli-Verona 2-0: primi cambi per gli azzurri, cambia anche Zanetti

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Verona 2-0: triplice fischio al Maradona

Al minuto 76′ arrivano i primi tre cambi del Napoli. Entrano Simeone, Raspadori e Ngonge al posto di Lukaku, McTominay e Politano. Cambi anche per il Verona, dentro Kastanos e Daniliuc al posto di Tengestedt e Faraoni.

