LIVE Napoli-Verona 2-0: Ngonge vicino al tris azzurro

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Verona 2-0: triplice fischio al Maradona

Al minuto 86′ Ngonge va vicino al goal dell’ex, servito a metà campo si accentra e calcia di sinistro. Pallone che esce di poco, sfiorata una grande rete e sfiorato il goal dell’ex.

