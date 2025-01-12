LIVE Napoli-Verona 1-0: Rrahmani sfiora il 2-0

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Verona 2-0: triplice fischio al Maradona

Calcio d’angolo per il Napoli, con Rrahmani che stacca di testa col pallone che si stava insaccando, ma il difensore del Verona salva quasi sulla linea. Azzurri vicinissimi ancora una volta al raddoppio.

