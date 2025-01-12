LIVE Napoli-Verona 1-0: Lukaku vicino al raddoppio

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Verona 1-0: si riparte al Maradona

Il Napoli va vicino al raddoppio con Romelu Lukaku, calcio di punizione in favore degli azzurri, batte Lobotka che serve il centravanti belga che calcia di prima intenzione con il sinistro, il pallone esce di poco. Vicino all’eurogol Big Rom.

