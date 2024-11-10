LIVE Inter-Napoli 1-1: ultimi cambi per i nerazzurri

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Al minuto 88′ l’Inter opera gli ultimi due cambi, dentro De Vrij e Arnautovic al posto di Lautaro Martinez e Bastoni.

