Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Inter-Napoli 1-1: problema per Buongiorno

Al minuto 52′ su uno scatto Buongiorno fa di tutto per evitare il calcio d’angolo, e si accascia a terra poco dopo. E’ stato toccato in precedenza da Dumfries, al momento resta in campo.

