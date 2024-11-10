LIVE Inter-Napoli 1-1: gran gol di Calhanoglu

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Inter-Napoli 1-1: Calhanoglu sbaglia il rigore!

Al minuto 42′ arriva il pareggio dell’Inter con Hakan Calhanoglu, destro potente dal limite dell’area, niente da fare per Meret che tocca ma non riesce a respingere. E’ 1-1 a San Siro.

