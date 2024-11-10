LIVE Inter-Napoli 1-1: entra Ngonge

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Inter-Napoli 1-1: entra Ngonge
fonte foto: Ssc Napoli

Al minuto 84′ entra Cyril Ngonge al posto di Matteo Politano.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Inter-Napoli 1-1: triplo cambio per Inzaghi
Articolo successivoLIVE Inter-Napoli 1-1: ultimi cambi per i nerazzurri

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE