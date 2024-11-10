LIVE Inter-Napoli 1-1: Calhanoglu sbaglia il rigore!

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Al minuto 74′ viene fischiato un rigore su Dumfries, toccato a malapena da Anguissa, Calhanoglu va dal dischetto e sbatte sul palo, aveva intuito l’angolo Meret. Si resta sull’1-1.

