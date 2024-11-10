LIVE Inter-Napoli 1-1: altro cambio per gli azzurri, dentro Simeone

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Inter-Napoli 1-1: occasione clamorosa per Simeone
fonte foto: Instagram @simeonegiovanni

Al minuto 76′ entra Giovanni Simeone al posto di Romelu Lukaku, altro cambio per gli azzurri.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Inter-Napoli 1-1: Calhanoglu sbaglia il rigore!
Articolo successivoLIVE Inter-Napoli 1-1: triplo cambio per Inzaghi

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE