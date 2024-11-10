LIVE Inter-Napoli 0-1: gran parata di Meret su Acerbi

Matteo Iannone
LIVE Inter-Napoli 0-1: gran parata di Meret su Acerbi

Al minuto 38′ grande parata di Meret sul destro di Acerbi, servito con un filtrante in area di rigore. Parata non semplicissima quella del portiere azzurro, che ha dovuto usare la gamba.

