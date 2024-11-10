LIVE Inter-Napoli 0-0: prima occasione per Kvara

Matteo Iannone
Al minuto 14′ primo tiro in porta della gara per gli azzurri. Anguissa serve Kvaratskhelia sulla sinistra, rientra e calcia di destro, blocca in due tempi Sommer.

