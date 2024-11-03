LIVE – Napoli-Atalanta: palo di McTominay! Sfortunato il Napoli

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

A nemmeno un minuto dalla rete di Lookman, McTominay dall’esterno dell’area bergamasca cerca il destro di potenza: palla in pieno sul palo e si resta sullo 0-1.

