LIVE – Napoli-Atalanta: gol di Retegui, 3-0

Francesco Borriello
Al 92′ Retegui colpisce al volo nell’area di rigore del Napoli, spiazzando Meret e trovando il gol del 3-0. La partita si avvicina al finale, vittoria netta per l’Atalanta su un Napoli spento.

