Empoli-Napoli: gli azzurri si spingono in avanti, opportunità da calcio d’angolo

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Al 20′ prima occasione per il Napoli: su un calcio d’angolo battuto da Kvaratskhelia, Di Lorenzo si stacca dalla massa in aria piccola e colpisce di testa. Palla alta sopra la traversa

