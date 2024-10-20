Empoli-Napoli: cambi per il Napoli, escono Lukaku e Spinazzola per Simeone ed Oliver

Francesco Borriello
Al 60′ primi cambi del match: abbandonano il terreno di gioco Lukaku e Spinazzola lasciando spazio a Simeone ed Olivera

