LIVE Napoli-Monza: Anguissa prova la conclusione da fuori

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Monza 2-0: fine primo tempo

Al minuto 10′ Frank Anguissa scambia palla con Lukaku e prova un tiro a giro con il destro, tiro che però, si spegne a lato della porta di Turati.

Articolo precedenteRrahmani a DAZN: “Il risultato del Torino ci motiva! Vogliamo la vetta. Con Djuric sarà dura”
Articolo successivoLIVE Napoli-Monza 1-0: Politano sblocca il match!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE