LIVE Napoli-Monza 2-0: Maldini pericoloso su punizione

Matteo Iannone
LIVE Napoli-Monza 2-0: Neres vicino al gol, ultimi due cambi per gli azzurri

Al minuto 60′ bella e pericolosa punizione di Daniel Maldini, che con il destro, sfiora il palo. Piccolo brivido per Caprile rimasto immobile.

