LIVE Napoli-Monza 1-0: giallo per Kvara

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Monza 2-0: fine primo tempo

Al minuto 27′ Khvicha Kvaratskhelia è stato ammonito per uno step on foot su Pereira. Poco prima, viene ammonito anche Daniel Maldini per una scivolata su Lobotka.

