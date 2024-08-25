Napoli-Bologna: occasione per Politano

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Napoli-Bologna 1-0: triplo cambio per il Bologna

Al minuto 21′ buona azione del Napoli con Olivera che riesce a servire Politano in posizione centrale, il 21 azzurro calcia ma il tiro è debole e non angolato. Nessun problema per Skorupski.

Articolo precedenteNapoli-Bologna: primo cambio per Italiano
Articolo successivoNapoli-Bologna: Castro si divora il vantaggio

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE