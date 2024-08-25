Napoli-Bologna 3-0: rete di Simeone e assist di Neres, finisce qui la gara

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Arriva il 3-0 del Napoli, con la rete di Giovanni Simeone e il primo assist in maglia azzurra di David Neres. Termina qui la prima al Maradona degli azzurri di Conte.

