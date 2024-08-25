Napoli-Bologna 1-0: triplo cambio per il Bologna

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Napoli-Bologna 3-0: rete di Simeone e assist di Neres, finisce qui la gara

Al minuto 62′ il Bologna effettua un triplo cambio: fuori Orsolini, Ndoye e Lykogiannis, dentro Miranda, Odgaard e Karlsson.

Articolo precedenteNapoli-Bologna 1-0: ennesima occasione per Politano
Articolo successivoNapoli-Bologna 2-0: arriva il raddoppio di Kvara

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE