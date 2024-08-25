Napoli-Bologna 1-0: comincia il secondo tempo

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Napoli-Bologna 1-0: triplo cambio per il Bologna

Si riparte al Maradona con il Napoli in vantaggio per 1-0 sul Bologna grazie alla rete di Di Lorenzo su assist di Kvaratskhelia.

