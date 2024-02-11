LIVE Milan-Napoli: Theo Hernandez sblocca il match

Il Milan sblocca il match contro il Napoli grazie a Theo Hernandez. Al minuto 25 Leao realizza un filtrante per il terzino francese che si porta davanti a Gollini e lo batte di sinistro morbido.

