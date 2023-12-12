LIVE Napoli-Braga: doppio cambio per gli azzurri al minuto 60

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Braga: Di Lorenzo pericoloso su punizione al 90'

Al minuto 60 il Napoli utilizza il primo slot per i cambi, fuori Matteo Politano e Piotr Zielisnki, dentro Eljif Elmas e Jens Cajuste.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Napoli-Braga: Azione di prima ben costruita al minuto 58
Articolo successivoLIVE Napoli-Braga: scontro Natan-Serdar al minuto 63

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here