LIVE Napoli-Braga: Altro doppio cambio per gli azzurri al minuto 69

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Braga: Di Lorenzo pericoloso su punizione al 90'

Altro doppio cambio per il Napoli, fuori Victor Osimhen e Stanislav Lobotka, dentro Giacomo Raspadori e Gianluca Gaetano.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Napoli-Braga: Occasione per il Braga al minuto 68
Articolo successivoLIVE Napoli-Braga: Ultimo cambio, dentro Ostigard fuori Juan Jesus al minuto 72

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here