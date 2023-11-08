LIVE — Napoli-Union Berlino: inizia il secondo tempo! Risultato sull’1-0

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Fischia Makkelie, inizia la seconda frazione di gioco tra Napoli ed Union Berlino. Nel primo tempo a spuntarla, dopo un gol annullato ed un palo, sono stati gli azzurri. Risultato parziale sull’1-0 grazie alla rete di Matteo Politano.

